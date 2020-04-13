Magic: The Gathering Arena Coming To MacOS This Summer

Card reveal season is just about at its end for Magic: The Gathering‘s next Standard set.

In a few days’ time, fans of the CCG will finally be able to dive into Theros: Beyond Death successor Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths in MTG Arena, though those playing on tabletops will have to wait a bit longer than originally planned. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through the globe, Wizards of the Coast has had to delay Ikoria‘s English paper release to May 15th, which is certainly a shame.

Those willing to go digital though will be able to get their hands on the entire set – depending on how much you’re willing to shell out on packs, of course – on April 16th, which isn’t too far away now. But looking even further ahead than that, and it seems like the MacOS version of the game is inching ever closer to becoming a reality.

Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast revealed that Magic: The Gathering Arena will be on MacOS by the end of the summer. First announced last year, it’s been a long wait for fans who’ve been itching to play the game on the aforementioned platform, but finally, it’s almost here.

Wizards explained that the delayed release is due to their “ongoing transition to a 64-bit game client.” They’re working alongside Skybox Labs, a studio out in Vancouver, BC, to complete the 64-bit Mac client and again, it’s expected to be with us by the end of the summer. Though as of yet, there’s no specific release date.

Should that change in the near future, we’ll certainly let you know. But for now, you can look forward to getting your hands on Magic: The Gathering – Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths on April 16th for digital formats and May 15th if you’re playing on tabletop.