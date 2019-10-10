Avengers: Damage Control Trailer Teases Ultron’s Return

Not content with dominating Hollywood, Marvel has now set its sights on conquering the video game industry. We all know by now, of course, that developer Crystal Dynamics will further that cause next year with its action-adventure title that puts players in the shoes of Earth’s Avengers, but that’s not all. We’ve also got Avengers: Damage Control to look forward to, the comic book giant’s first foray into virtual reality territory and truthfully? It looks wonderful.

Set in the world-changing aftermath of Endgame, Damage Control, says Marvel, is an “all-new virtual reality adventure from Marvel Studios and ILMxLAB,” though this is one superhero adventure you won’t be enjoying from the comfort of your own living room. This experience will be available only at select The Void locations in the US and Canada and attendees will be required to book in advance before making the journey. And judging by the footage showcased today, I imagine tickets will be in scarce supply going forward.

See below for the full setup for Damage Control’s story:

Assemble alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Damage Control, an all-new virtual reality adventure from Marvel Studios and ILMxLAB. Shuri has recruited your team of four to test her latest prototype design, a powerful new suit that combines Wakandan and Stark Industries technologies. When a familiar enemy from the Avengers’ past seeks to steal the technology for themselves, your team must stop them before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the planet.

As for the iconic characters you’ll be fighting alongside, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and Wasp are already confirmed to make an appearance, with more familiar faces to come. As for the villainous force responsible for bringing the Avengers back together, it seems Ultron will be returning and causing trouble for our heroes once more and we can’t wait to see what the baddie’s up to this time around.

Tell us, though, are you intending to be first in line to play Avengers: Damage Control, or are you content to wait for next year’s Marvel’s Avengers? Sound off in the comments below!