Marvel Teaming Up With Uncharted Director For Mysterious New Superhero Game

Marvel‘s superheroes have been turning heads in the video game arena, for good reasons and bad. On one hand, there are Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, which are considered some of the finest Spidey stories ever told, with last year’s Miles Morales an all-time great. At the other extreme, there’s Crystal Dynamics’ notorious Marvel’s Avengers, which crashed and burned as players were turned off by nickel-and-diming microtransactions and repetitive content.

But things are looking up lately, with fans warmly receiving the new Guardians of the Galaxy game and loving the tease of Marvel’s Wolverine. Now a mysterious new project has joined the upcoming slate. We learned last week this would be developed by Skydance New Media, helmed by Uncharted‘s Amy Hennig, and will be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.”

Now Skydance New Media has begun hyping up the project, with Hennig saying to Deadline:

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game. The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

Speculation is naturally now building as to which hero this new project will adapt. Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Wolverine, and The Avengers are all taken, so what’s left? The current theory is that this may end up being a Daredevil game. Marvel has apparently been trying to get a game based on the Man Without Fear into production for a while and the grounded character and setting are firmly within Hennig’s wheelhouse.

But we’ll just have to wait and see. If development is starting now, don’t expect a release until the mid-2020s. More on what Marvel and Skydance are cooking up as we hear it.