Spider-Man: Miles Morales Triumphs Over The Last Of Us Part II In Sales

Insomniac’s 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best superhero games of all time and anticipation is high for its sequel, which is set to introduce symbiotes to the franchise’s take on the Marvel Universe. But late last year, we got spinoff ‘interquel’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, focusing on the web-swinging debut of New York’s latest wall-crawler.

Prior to release, there was some suspicion about the title, with Insomniac having to clarify that it was a complete standalone game, the story being criticized for its perceived shortness and some arguing that it should have been DLC. All that vanished when it actually launched, though, and provided a proper adventure that many (myself included) thought was superior to that of the full game. It was met with near universal acclaim, especially on PlayStation 5 where 60fps and ray tracing modes meant it looked particularly stunning.

Now, it seems that Miles Morales has triumphed beyond expectations, with data indicating that it’s the best-selling PlayStation exclusive of the last 12 months, beating out smash hits The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

My thinking is that sales were boosted by it being a common game that PS5 owners picked up to show off their shiny new toy. NPD reported that Sony’s next-generation system is the fastest-selling console in US history and I’m confident that the majority of those were sold along with a copy of this title. On top of that, the previous-gen version was no slouch technically, so I’m betting it also sold very well on the ubiquitous PS4.

Insomniac richly deserve this success and I hope they can build on what they’ve already achieved when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is officially unveiled. In the meantime, I might hop back into Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to enjoy the immaculately rendered wintery New York City and web up some more gangsters.