Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Reportedly Introduce Venom

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3 and Now You See Me 3 are in development, and that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, all of which were correct – the character of Venom will be introduced in the next Spider-Man game.

While this initially could’ve been Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony and developer Insomniac recently told fans that the game, contrary to what its bombastic reveal indicated, would be more DLC rather than a standalone title. As such, we won’t get to see Venom until we also see Peter Parker, which will be in Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, we’re told that Peter will also get the black symbiote suit at some point as well.

First released in 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man has become one of the highest grossing PS4 titles in the history of the console. It’s also gained a reputation for being one of the most robust superhero action-adventure games around, second only to Rocksteady’s infamous Batman: Arkham franchise.

In the game, Peter Parker went toe to toe with numerous comic book villains, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Vulture, Scorpion and even Rhino. However, one of the most iconic members of the hero’s rogues gallery, Venom, was notably absent from the experience.

The decision to feature Venom in a future title then would not only be a huge selling point for lovers of the comics, but mainstream audiences, too. The character gained newfound popularity when he was brought to life by renowned actor Tom Hardy a few years ago, and with talk of the symbiote having a bright future on the big screen, it’d only make sense that he’ll appear in the next Spider-Man game.