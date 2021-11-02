Marvel’s Avengers Devs Backpedal After Backlash And Remove Microtransactions

One of the things that irked fans the most about Marvel’s Avengers is when developers added what was perceived to be pay-to-win transactions in the game.

These microtransactions, called Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors, essentially allowed players to boost XP and gain in-game currency through real money, something that is universally frowned upon in the gaming community.

The developer added the boosters in September, even after saying pre-launch that they were “committed that content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions, which will ensure we can keep the game fresh for years to come.”

The backlash was swift, and now the devs are doing a 180 and taking them back.

We have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. pic.twitter.com/8am9nSstP2 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 2, 2021

Players will still be able to use real money to buy things like cosmetics, which don’t affect the gameplay itself. There are also a number of new characters in the game, and there’s no guarantee that the developers won’t put those behind a paywall.

Marvel’s Avengers was released in August 2020 and given average reviews. For the most part, people like the game but some reviewers called it repetitive and grind-y. In September, the game was released on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s available on both next gen and current gen systems. An expansion called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda was released in August.

Publisher Square Enix also handles a different Marvel franchise: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, released on October 26. So far, there hasn’t been any paid content for experience in that game.