Marvel’s Avengers Devs Backpedal After Backlash And Remove Microtransactions

Marvel's Avengers

One of the things that irked fans the most about Marvel’s Avengers is when developers added what was perceived to be pay-to-win transactions in the game.

These microtransactions, called Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors, essentially allowed players to boost XP and gain in-game currency through real money, something that is universally frowned upon in the gaming community.

The developer added the boosters in September, even after saying pre-launch that they were “committed that content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions, which will ensure we can keep the game fresh for years to come.”

The backlash was swift, and now the devs are doing a 180 and taking them back.

Players will still be able to use real money to buy things like cosmetics, which don’t affect the gameplay itself. There are also a number of new characters in the game, and there’s no guarantee that the developers won’t put those behind a paywall.

Marvel’s Avengers was released in August 2020 and given average reviews. For the most part, people like the game but some reviewers called it repetitive and grind-y. In September, the game was released on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s available on both next gen and current gen systems. An expansion called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda was released in August.

Publisher Square Enix also handles a different Marvel franchise: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, released on October 26. So far, there hasn’t been any paid content for experience in that game.

