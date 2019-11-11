Marvel’s Avengers Final Launch Roster Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers might not be out for a good while yet, but that hasn’t stopped its developer from getting the hype season started early.

There’s always the danger of overexposure when spurring interest so far away from launch day, of course, but Crystal Dynamics clearly has an abundance of exciting features to talk about. Chances are, we’ve seen but a fraction of the content intended to be available come spring next year, though one all-important portion of the action-adventure title has already been finalized – the characters. Well, sort of, anyway.

We’ve known for a while now that the ambitious title will introduce a number of post-launch playable heroes as free DLC, but what of those meant to be available from day one? As per a recent interview with IGN Italy, studio head Scot Amos has confirmed the final tally.

The Hero Missions are reserved for the single-player and put the player in front of levels built for the use of a particular hero and enhance the characteristics. Going forward you will also unlock the Warzone missions, playable with any hero and at any time, both in single-player and cooperative mode. The only restriction is that you will necessarily need to select different heroes: no Hulk-only teams! To give more choices, after the launch other heroes will be published, in addition to the six that you will have initially available, available for free for the players.

Marvel's Avengers Gallery 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, there you have it, folks. Players will have the option of choosing between six different superheroes when Marvel’s Avengers hits stores in spring 2020, and while Amos declines to specify each individual roster member by name, it’s not difficult to discern the answer. Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and the recently announced Ms Marvel will be your initial cast, each of which will have their own unique abilities and playstyles.

As for who will be first to join that existing sextet remains to be seen, though Ant-Man and Hawkeye appear to be the current frontrunners, thanks to previous hints. Is that a line-up you can get on board with though, or do you have others in mind? Sound off in the usual place below!