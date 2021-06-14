Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Won’t Have Microtransactions

Those strong rumors stating that Square Enix was currently in the process of creating a game based on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have proven to be 100% accurate. As revealed over the weekend during this year’s E3, the ragtag group of heroes is due to embark on a galaxy-spanning adventure this fall, with none other than Peter Quill (AKA Star-Lord) intended as the avatar through which fans will experience this adaptation of the comic books.

It’s worth noting, of course, that players will have plenty of help over the course of the campaign from other members including Rocket, Groot, Drax and Gamora, all of whom have their own abilities to assist Quill in the heat of battle. As one would expect, developer Eidos-Montréal has infused its latest project with a generous helping of 80s pop culture, too, not least the soundtrack, which used Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero” for the reveal trailer.

Unlike Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, though, Guardians of the Galaxy is a strictly single-player affair, a direction that many dissatisfied with the live service model will no doubt be ecstatic about.

Despite this, questions still remain with regards to monetization, a subject that the studio’s senior narrative director, May Demarle, was quick to clear up. In a Q&A session with the press shortly after the title’s announcement, Demarle confirmed that microtransactions will be off the table for this release, as the team felt it was “very important that on day one, when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is about this game and to experience it.”

That being the case, all cosmetics such as costumes and outfits will be obtainable through play rather than a digital storefront. As for DLC, Demarle says that’s a definitive no too, though we’ve heard this same line before – albeit from a completely different developer – so never say never.

Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26th for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.