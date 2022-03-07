Meet Heardle – the music version of Wordle

In case you count yourself amongst the fans of Wordle who are addicted to the game and also consider yourself an ardent music lover, meet Heardle, another enticing spin-off of the word-guessing game. After making players guess words, carry out mathematical calculations, and try out their inner Swifties, this musical version of the popular game is here to test your knowledge of world-famous and most-streamed melodies.

The game is simple: Guess the song from the intro in as few tries as possible.

Screenshot of Heardle

When you start the game, all you get is one second of the intro that is played out, post which you are allotted 6 attempts to guess the song. When you submit the wrong answer, an extra second is added to the clue. You can opt-in to get a longer preview by pressing ‘skip’ i.e., giving up one of your guesses. But remember, the game can only give you a song preview of up to 16 seconds.

The game also has a database of songs with the artist’s name next to it to help you write down your answer. However, not every song is added to the list.

Screenshot via Heardle

On social media, players have been sharing their results with mixed reactions. Some are praising the game for its uniqueness while some are busy congratulating themselves for their good taste in music.

This is my new favorite of the clones #Heardle #8



🔉🟥🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/BCIizeWGe4 — Hank Green (@hankgreen) March 5, 2022

#Heardle #10



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/eC5bYi9BsA



this game is so easy when u have absolute pitch lmfao — breakfast road (@breakfastroad) March 6, 2022

On the contrary #Heardle I’m very lucky I happen to have great taste in music. pic.twitter.com/c02WkZnD00 — Sinéad (@sineadnics) March 6, 2022

I’m too old for #Heardle 😢 No idea what today’s one was at all 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zCYenXIeYD — Rachel (Scanlon) Toy 🌍 (@racheltoywrites) March 6, 2022

Some are worried that while Heardle is currently proving to be an easy game, it may get difficult due to the number of songs that exists currently. Also, even though the app has promised to add only the most popular song intros, the possibility still exists that obscure tracks will eventually make it to the game to amp up its difficulty level.

Me hearing about #Heardle only to realize there's hundreds upon thousands of songs I've never heard pic.twitter.com/y5O5wK6qPw — Luna the H*cking Knight 🏳️‍⚧️ (@HeckU_Luna) March 5, 2022

Creations of Wordle spin-offs isn’t an uncommon occurrence anymore as the popularity of the game had skyrocketed post its acquisition by the news publication, The New York Times, for a large 7-figure sum. But like the original, its newer versions have come up with unique spins of their own, such as a Taylor Swift version – Taylordle and Worldle, the country-guessing game. However, some copycats of the game have led to controversies, such as a freemium app-version of the game being shown on the Apple App Store.

Regardless, Heardle is here to stay! If you want to play the game, you can go to the official Heardle website and see for yourself how you fare against their daily challenge.