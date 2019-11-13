Mortal Kombat 11 Director Reveals New Teaser For DLC Character Sindel

Mortal Kombat 11 fans have a whole lot of new content headed their way over the next few months.

As part of the brawler’s Kombat Pass, developer NetherRealm Studios has six DLC characters scheduled to satiate fans’ appetite for new blood. Three of these – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Terminator – are already available in-game, with the fourth due to arrive shortly. Edenian queen Sindel is next in line to join the roster and game director Ed Boon, it seems, is unable to contain his excitement.

Earlier today, the studio head posted a tantalizing gameplay teaser for the fighter on Twitter. Sadly, the trailer stops short of actually showcasing Sindel’s combat abilities, but this is still our first official look at her in-game model and victory pose.

A short but sweet clip, then, but fans won’t have to wait long in order to see more. Boon confirms, all going well, that a full gameplay reveal is on the cards for tomorrow, November 14th. A mainstay of the series since Mortal Kombat 3, Sindel is the birth mother to Kitana who, as of the events of MK X, is an undead spectre created by evil sorcerer Quan Chi. How exactly NetherRealm intends for the former monarch to fit into Mortal Kombat 11‘s narrative remains to be seen, though as always, players can expect her trademark sound-based abilities to be a core part of her move set.

Sindel is due to be released on November 26th and will be followed in the new year by two additional guest characters, Joker and Spawn. Batman’s nemesis is pencilled in for arrival on January 28th, while Todd McFarlane’s long-awaited Spawn is tentatively marked for March 17th. Why such a long wait? Nobody but NetherRealm knows the answer to that query, though some believe it could be due to the surprise reveal of a further combatant.

Assuming that to be the case, who do you think the mystery individual will be? Let us know in the comments below!