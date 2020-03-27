New Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Adds Awesome Aliens Skin

NetherRealm Studios continues to show its love of 80s sci-fi/horror cinema with a bite-sized update for Mortal Kombat 11.

From today, players are able to purchase and download the new Matinee Skin Pack on their chosen platform which comes containing several alternate outfits for various members of the roster. Chances are, you’ve already seen one of these in the form of a Spawn-themed costume for MK native Jacqui Briggs, but that’s not the only wardrobe addition enthusiasts of the character will be able to choose from, should they decide to treat themselves with the add-on content.

Included too, is a skin that fans of Ridley Scott’s Alien will immediately recognize and you can check it out for yourselves via the gallery below.

“In space, no one can hear you get punched in the face,” reads NetherRealm’s accompanying caption for the mock-up poster for a movie called ‘Kytinn,’ an obvious play on the iconic tagline used for Scott’s film. This isn’t the first time the two franchises have met, of course, with 2015’s Mortal Kombat X having introduced the Xenomorph as a playable character. Sadly, that means we’re unlikely to get a repeat appearance in MK 11, though we certainly won’t say no to a costume based on Ellen Ripley’s own jumpsuit.

As for future crossovers that show high potential for becoming a reality, the likes of Michael Myers, Ash Willaims and, most recently, RoboCop have all been name-dropped as candidates for a supposed second season of DLC coming to Mortal Kombat 11, with a rumored rerelease – Aftermath Kollection – looking incredibly likely. If true, the expectation is that Kombat Pass 2 will introduce a further six competitors split evenly between returning regulars and guests. Watch this space for more.