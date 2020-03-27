Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection Leaked Online

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetheRealm Studios could be gearing up to announce a new edition of the fighting game, it has emerged.

As reported earlier today by application-tracking website SteamDB, packages for a so-called Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection have been spotted, essentially confirming that some sort of rerelease is on the cards. We’ll stop short of labelling the discovery official, of course, though due to the very nature of SteamDB – the application retrieves information directly from Valve’s service – it’s incredibly unlikely that we’re looking at a hoax or anything of the kind.

With that said, the listing only specifies the bare minimum of information, meaning potential content, price and other desirable details are currently unknown. Chances are high, however, that the Aftermath Kollection will serve much the same purpose as 2016’s spruced up version of Mortal Kombat X (XL), which released almost exactly a year later.

That being the case, an upgraded version of Mortal Kombat 11 could arrive as early as next month (the one-year anniversary of the game’s release) and presumably would bundle all DLC characters and other add-on content released over the last 12 months into one package. That would include the likes of Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Sindel, as well as three guest characters: Terminator, Joker and the recently released Spawn.

Assuming NetherRealm is a creature of habit, then, it’s looking increasingly likely that Aftermath Kollection will be followed by the announcement of a second Kombat Pass containing even further additions to the game’s roster, some of which may have already leaked. References to series natives Takeda and Sheeva have already been spotted in data mines, with the latest discovery even pointing to the potential appearance of RoboCop as a new guest character.

It goes without saying that we’ll be keeping close tabs on NetherRealm’s socials over the next few weeks, so stay tuned.