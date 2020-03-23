Every Single Spawn Skin For Mortal Kombat 11 Revealed

Kombat Pass owners have been putting Spawn through his paces in Mortal Kombat 11 over the last week or so.

NetherRealm Studios’ final DLC character (that we know of) is a loving tribute to Todd McFarlane’s iconic comic book antihero in every way imaginable, boasting all the hallmarks one would expect. The tattered crimson-red cape? Check. Badass abilities? Check. Voiced provided by Keith David? You betcha. Outside of his own native medium on paper, NetherRealm’s interpretation is undoubtedly the most genuine to date and, as if that wasn’t already good enough, the developer has created an absurd number of customization options for Malebolgia’s reluctant servant.

Most will have already seen the outfit immediately available to all that transforms Spawn into an unofficial clone of Deadpool, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As is standard with every current roster member, Al Simmons’ alter ego has four different unlockable costumes to choose from, for which several pallet swaps and slight changes are available, and you can check out every last available skin via the gallery below.

Yeah, good luck deciding on a favourite from all of those.

The good news, of course, is that once unlocked, you can pick and choose whichever color scheme takes your fancy at the drop of a hat, though some will be harder to collect than others. Similar to Spawn’s Brutalities, many of the above will need to be obtained by venturing into MK 11‘s Towers of Time mode and completing various challenging encounters.

Spawn will be available to purchase individually starting tomorrow, March 24th and brings to an end Mortal Kombat 11‘s first post-launch season of additional content. Series director Ed Boon has recently promised that this isn’t the end, however, with rumors already circulating as to who could be next to join the illustrious fighting game franchise. See here for everything we know so far.