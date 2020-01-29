Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Loving Kitana’s New Catwoman Costume

In case you hadn’t heard, Mortal Kombat 11 fans recently greeted the game’s latest DLC character through Earthrealm’s doors.

Similarly to last year’s Terminator, this particular combatant isn’t an MK mainstay but a guest stopping by for a good old fashioned bout of bare-knuckle brawling. We are, of course, referring to Joker who, as of yesterday, is now available as a playable character in the latest iteration of NertherRealm’s comically violent fighting game franchise. Batman’s iconic nemesis is currently only available to early access players, though official launch is right around the corner.

Come February 4th, everyone will have the chance to enter the ring as Joker, though he’s not the only DC-themed content making waves on social media. Alongside Gotham’s most notorious criminal, NetherRealm has released a new ‘Elseworlds’ DLC skin pack. Packed with several new cosmetic overrides for various Mortal Kombat mainstays, each outfit included transforms the wearer into one of the Dark Knight’s foes and one, in particular, appears to have struck a chord.

Check out some of the early reactions for Kitana’s ‘Katwoman of Outworld’ costume below:

Kitana looks good as Catwoman, I love the pink color swap #MortalKombat11 #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/FRgZ1wELT8 — PSI Rukario (@killergreninja) January 28, 2020

Omg Catwoman Kitana was in a Joker tower, I just barely caught it before time ran out. She looks so cool! pic.twitter.com/vEqvj0mAIM — J e s s e ⭐ (@Jbootyfulchest) January 26, 2020

Catwoman Kitana is actually so stunning, wish she had a 2nd mask so we could see her whole face. pic.twitter.com/WxjJlUcYzo — skarlet 💉 (@WhataMelon) January 28, 2020

Not everyone is a Kitana fan, of course, but worry not – NetherRealm’s made sure to include several other similarly fantastic DC skins for a number of characters. The self-explanatory ‘Darkest Knight’ Noob Saibot, ‘Killer Croc’ Baraka and ‘Time Lord of Apokolips’ wardrobe additions are included with the DC Elseworlds Skins Pack and can be downloaded on all platforms for less than $10. Bargain.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Switch. One final DLC character included with Kombat Pass 1, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, is due for release on March 26th. Head over here for an early look at the highly anticipated anti-hero.