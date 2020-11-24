If you thought Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa reprising the role of Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11 nearly 15 years after the original film’s release was already the ultimate fan service, it might be time to take a seat for this latest reveal.

Breaking the news over on Twitter, NetherRealm’s Ed Boon posted an image, earlier today, of several characters in the game, accompanied by the phrase “MK Movie skins!” The teaser, which you can see below, depicts Raiden, Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade bearing the likeness of actors Christopher Lambert, Linden Ashby and Bridgette Wilson, respectively. Yes folks, a long-haired version of Earthrealm’s protector will finally be playable in a Mortal Kombat title, and the best news is arguably yet to come.

Back in September, data miners discovered unused audio files containing newly-recorded voice work from Lambert, Ashby and Wilson which, at the time, was largely dismissed as cut content. In light of what we know now, however, well, let’s just say it doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together. What does remain a mystery, on the other hand, is not only when fans can expect this new content to drop, but indeed, just how extensive it’ll be.

Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Skins Based On The Original Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting, after all, that other playable characters in MK 11, including Kitana and Liu Kang, appeared in Paul W.S. Anderson’s live-action adaptation, though no audio recordings from Talisa Soto or Robin Shou have so far been found. This could simply be a result of data miners missing assets on their first sweep, of course, but we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of Boon’s original teaser.

While we wait for more details on that front, you may have heard about the addition of yet another guest character to Mortal Kombat 11‘s ranks. See here for everything you need to know about Rambo.