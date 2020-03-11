Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Spawn Intro Dialogue

Mortal Kombat 11 fans are just days away from getting their hands on the fighting game’s final DLC combatant.

Todd McFarlane’s cult-favourite comic book character Spawn swoops onto the roster next week for Kombat Pass owners and it goes without saying that hype is high indeed for the hellspawn, following last week’s long-awaited gameplay reveal. Boasting all the tools (chains, guns, demonic powers – you know the drill) one would expect of a well-trained soldier turned servent of hell, Al Simmons’ alter ego is every bit a love letter to the antihero that fans could’ve hoped for, and that’s just in reference to his visual design.

Never one to leave a job half done, developer NetherRealm has also secured the talents of Keith David to reprise his role as Spawn from HBO’s animated series, adding that final flourish of authenticity. That being the case, then, it goes without saying that the studio has made full use of the actor’s time in the recording booth, the results of which you can find below.

"Everyone's got a dark side…."

– Spawn pic.twitter.com/4desWwXW0j — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 10, 2020

Spawn’s word play is just the best. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/U1b3I0HmbL — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 10, 2020

It’s not immediately clear if David has recorded contextually relevant dialogue for every single one of Mortal Kombat 11‘s existing cast, though based on the love and attention to detail poured into past guest fighters such as Joker and Terminator, there’s bound to be plenty of variety in the finished product. And as if David’s performance wasn’t icing enough on an already tantalizing cake, NetherRealm has a number of alternate costumes planned to release alongside Spawn on March 17th.

You can check those out over here or, alternatively, if you’ve yet to witness the character in action, head this way for last week’s gameplay trailer. Enjoy!