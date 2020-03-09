Every Alternate Costume For Spawn In Mortal Kombat 11 Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11‘s most anticipated guest character of all time is but a stone’s throw away from making their grand entrance.

Later this month, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn will swoop in to fill the last remaining vacancy in the fighting game’s roster, bringing the denizens of hell with him. Thanks to the official gameplay trailer released yesterday, fans have already been treated to a neat Easter egg featuring major series villain Malebolgia, though we’d be extremely surprised not to see the Violator (made famous by John Leguizamo’s portrayal of the character’s, er, more human form) make an appearance as well. As part of Spawn’s second Fatality, perhaps?

It goes without saying that we’ll be watching out for any developments on that front but until then, there’s plenty more to feast your eyes on, namely, the handful of costumes that’ll be available either as unlocks or for purchase come March 17th. There are four to pick from in total and you can get the full details on each one below.

Iconic Spawn

The default costume available to all who purchase Spawn later this month and one that closely resembles his modern-day appearance in the comics.

Comic Spawn

Undoubtedly the go-to choice for fans of classic Spawn, this one will be immediately familiar to those with fond memories of HBO’s 90s animated series.

Commando Spawn

Rather than be based specifically on any one design, Commando appears to be a mish-mash of various elements from both the Iconic and Custom skins.

Custom Skin

Unlike those above, this particular ensemble is unique and created specifically for Mortal Kombat 11.

Already picked your favourite? Be sure to let us know in the comments which (modern-day or the 90s-inspired classic) version of the suit you’ll be donning when it comes time to collect the damned souls of Earthrealm – and elsewhere – and take them back to hell.