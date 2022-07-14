MultiVersus announces open beta testing across all platforms

Gret big news for anyone who’s been waiting for a chance to play Warner Bros.’s upcoming fighting game, MultiVersus. Developer Player First Games is making its open beta test available for all who want to take part across multiple platforms, including, Xbox, Playstation, and PC.

If you’ve ever wanted to see how Arya Stark would hold up against Batman in a street fight, MultiVersus has got you covered. The crossover game, published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, will let players compete in a two-against-two multi-player format similar to popular battlers like Super Smash Brothers using exclusive Warner properties such as Bugs Bunny, Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy, no less), and even Scooby-Doo‘s Shaggy and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.

*Spit Take* You heard that right, MVPs. Early Access starts next week with full Open Beta on July 26th! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/QDSuA8dbQI — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 14, 2022

According to Player First’s Twitter account, players will have free access to the beta test beginning July 26. Players who participated in the game’s closed alpha testing will automatically be granted access to early beta testing on July 19. Others who wish to take part in the early testing can get access in four steps:

Create a WB Games Account and link it to your Twitch account Watch any Twitch streamer play MultiVersus with Twitch Drops enabled for 60 minutes between July 19 and July 26 Claim your drop reward Claim your access code

More info about taking place in the testing can be found on the MultiVersus website.

According to Player First co-founder and game director Tony Huynh, MultiVersus will continue to add new characters, maps, and cosmetics across their “upcoming seasons of content.” Huynh also revealed that any player progress made in beta will carry forward throughout subsequent game iterations.