New Fortnite Leak Hints At Skins For DC’s Suicide Squad

Epic Games could be gearing up to release another batch of skins for Fortnite based on DC’s most infamous anti-heroes, the Suicide Squad.

For those not aware, various members of the team, including Harley Quinn, have been added to the battle royale in the past—though fans have yet to see any of the zanier characters, such as King Shark and Weasel, make an appearance on Apollo Island. As luck would have it, both of them are looking incredibly likely to join the fight against an alien invasion kicked off at the beginning of Chapter 2: Season 7.

Two files, SeesawSea and SeesawFuzzy, have been discovered by prolific data miner Shiina during their latest dig around the game’s files, and both are believed to be codenames for the aforementioned DC icons. This by no means guarantees that to be the case, of course, though you can check out the evidence yourself down below.

If Epic is still working on the Suicide Squad skins, these will be the characters we most likely get:



SeesawSea = King Shark

SeesawFuzzy = Weasel (WTF is this thing???)



(Thanks to @sharktoofs1 for explaining to me that the 2nd codename is most likely related to Weasel!) pic.twitter.com/kOdgrg0xU9 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 18, 2021

Should everything up to this point prove true, it’ll be interesting to see if either villain has any interaction with existing DC guests. As the headlining prize of this season’s Battle Pass, Superman has been present in-game for quite some time now, though only recently have players been able to unlock and directly play as the Kryptonian. To do so, you’ll need to complete a series of increasingly difficult challenges, more details for which can be found by hitting the respective link.

As for today’s leak, we’ll keep you posted as and when anything changes, but in the meantime, let us know which DC character(s) you’re still hoping to see show up in Fortnite down below!