Fortnite Update Adds Superman Quests And New Skins

Fortnite fans can finally get their hands on a collection of new skins and other cosmetics themed after DC’s Superman following the game’s latest update. The Kryptonian, renowned throughout the cosmos as a staunch defender of Earth always ready and willing to lay down his life for its people, has joined the fight against an alien invasion currently taking place on the shores of Apollo Island.

As is to be expected, of course, you’ll first be asked to complete a series of quests before earning the right to dress in the comic book icon’s signature blue and red costume, though it’s definitely worth persevering through. Check out all the loot up for grabs, including custom gliders, pickaxes and emotes, in the gallery down below.

As for the challenges you’ll need to overcome in order to obtain this lucrative wardrobe addition, suffice it to say that there’s a few hours of play required before being granted the privilege of entering battle as the Man of Steel. There are five stages to this quest chain, the first three of which are relatively straightforward. Completing a total of nine quests received from Clark Kent, Armored Batman or Beast Boy will unlock the former as a playable character.

From here, you’ll need to don Superman’s civilian disguise and glide through three rings – giant golden-colored hoops suspended in midair above the map – to get the Daily Planet Back Bling. Last but certainly not least, simply visit a phone booth (it doesn’t matter which one) to be gifted the superhero’s trademark outfit, a Secret Identity emote and a cape-shaped Back Bling.

You can either opt to end Fortnite‘s seasonal quest there, or go one further and start getting stuck into Epic Quests. Ticking these off will award further rewards in the form of alt-style ‘Shadow’ variants of Superman’s gear. Good luck!