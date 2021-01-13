Watch: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Shows Off New Footage

It’s been almost two years since the last mainline entry in the Five Nights At Freddy’s video game franchise, and while we do have confirmation that a movie adaptation is currently in the works at Blumhouse, little has been revealed about the much-anticipated indie horror sequel. Until now, that is.

Yes, thanks to the recent Nvidia special broadcast event, fans have been offered a sneak peek behind the curtain of Scott Cawthon’s upcoming survive-’em-up. Indeed, this brand new trailer is the first big development update since Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach was officially announced last year for PS4, PS5 and PC (with other platforms to follow suit about three months later). Go ahead and check out said preview down below to help get you in the mood for some creepy animatronic Freddy Fazbear action.

Boasting ray-traced reflections, illumination improvements, shadows and ambient occlusion and lots more, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is shaping up to be a surprisingly slick visual treat. Furthermore, US-based outfits Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames have also released a short and sweet development update to let fans know how well the title is coming along, and it sounds very positive.

“Everyone here at Steel Wool sends a special thanks to the FNAF community for all of your patience and positive attitudes as we continue working on Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach! 2020 was a crazy year and 2021 seems to want to keep that trend going. Through it all, the team is working hard on the next chapter of the FNAF gaming franchise and we are excited to show the fans more and more as we march towards release.”

To be honest, it’s nice to see the popular point-and-click horror franchise isn’t just rushing out another sequel to market. After all, the series is famous for appearing in the Guinness Book of Records: Gamer’s Edition for setting the record of largest number of follow-ups released in a year. No small feat, indeed.

But tell us, are you excited for Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach? Or are you going to be giving it a miss? Creep down to the comments below and let us know.