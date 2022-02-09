‘No Man’s Sky’ coming to Switch this summer

Hello Games and Nintendo announced today that the procedurally generated, galaxy-sized space exploration and survival game No Man’s Sky will launch on the Nintendo Switch.

The game first launched exclusively on the PS4 in 2016 but has since made its way to PC and Xbox. You can check out the impressive optimization work that’s been put into the port in a new trailer, below.

The Switch version will include all previous updates, which have completely overhauled the player experience following a controversial launch state. The trailer shows off fleets, interactable organic life, and mechs from past updates.

No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch Edition launches across the galaxy this summer.