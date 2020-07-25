Official Title For Next-Gen Batman Game Reportedly Revealed

Were it not for COVID-19, we’d undoubtedly already know what the next Batman video game is called.

Publisher of the Arkham series, WB Games, confirmed earlier this year that it had planned to hold its own special showcase at 2020’s E3, with the Dark Knight heavily pegged to make an appearance. Like the entirety of this year’s entertainment event calendar, however, 2020’s version of the exhibition has been cancelled as a result of the global pandemic. To account for the new normal, platform holders and publishers alike have been holding their own digital presentations in order to inform consumers of upcoming games and hardware and it looks like Warner Bros. is next in line to do so.

As part of a so-called DC FanDome event, the company intends to showcase its latest and greatest projects and, given the venue, there’s no doubt that the Caped Crusader will be swooping in to view as part of the occasion. Interestingly, though, it looks as if the mystery game’s title may have already leaked ahead of time.

Despite numerous references to an ‘Arkham Legacy‘ surfacing online as of late, it appears that the phrase could simply be a red herring. This is due to the fact that a domain sporting the same name was registered by GoDaddy. As for why this is particularly notable, well, Bounding Into Comics notes that the registrar has no previous ties to Warner Bros. MarkMonitor, on the other hand, does, and, as luck would have it, the company recently registered a domain by the name of gothamknightsgame.com.

Is this definitive proof that Gotham Knights and Warner Bros. Montreal’s frequently teased game are one and the same? Not quite, but this is likely the closest to confirmation we’ll get without it coming straight from the horse’s mouth. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait until next month for the full scoop on Batman‘s next adventure, but until then, be sure to let us know what you make of the potential title below!