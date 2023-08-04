On the back of huge ‘Star Wars’ success, ‘Harry Potter’ looks to be getting a new ‘LEGO’ game

The Harry Potter franchise is a stone that keeps on rolling, as we have yet another game on the way by the looks of it. Despite Hogwarts Legacy only having just come out earlier this year, a LEGO game seems to have been accidentally teased, leading many to believe we are getting a full-scale storyline running from the first to seventh year, much like how Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was handled.

The leak was shared by VGC, which was sent evidence of the game after it appeared on the Warner Bros. South Africa Instagram page. The post was swiftly taken down as it appears to have been posted by accident, but that didn’t stop someone from grabbing a receipt and sending it on to the publication, that could not share said image due to copyright infringement.

Though the legitimacy of the leak is yet to be verified, such a game could make sense considering the success of the much-loved LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, smashing records and dominating digital sales over on PlayStation. If a similar route is taken with Harry Potter, it would likely be received just as well.

VGC reached out to someone with knowledge of the project who gave a cagey response; stating it was in development but they were unable to respond on whether the leak was legitimate or not. Warner Bros. has also not responded. The leak could perhaps force a speed-up on the reveal timeline, and there’s every chance we could hear something more official a lot sooner than originally planned.