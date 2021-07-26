One Of PlayStation’s Best Games Is Now $10 For A Limited Time

One of PlayStation’s most beloved video games is currently on sale for a fraction of its usual asking price. The fourth entry in Naughty Dog’s Uncharted franchise, which documents the adventures of legendary treasure hunter Nathan Drake, is just available to download and play on either of Sony’s consoles right now for just $10. This isn’t the first time that the most recent series entry has enjoyed a sizable discount, but it’s certainly one of the best, and the cheapest you’ll be able to find it anywhere (as of writing) if you’re not signed up to PlayStation Plus.

If raiding dusty and undisturbed tombs isn’t your jam, however, worry not. Uncharted 4 is just one of over 1,000 other games up for grabs at a massively reduced rate as part of an exhaustive summer sale. While the savings customers can make on each title aren’t universal (we’d recommend taking a browse yourself), several big-name, AAA names have up to 70% knocked off their RRP.

If, on the other hand, you’ve already seen Drake’s supposedly final quest through to its end but still want the adrenaline highs and spectacle-laden set-pieces it’s known for, it’s worth noting that The Lost Legacy, a spinoff that started life as DLC for A Thief’s End, is the same price.

In related news, Ruben Fleischer’s upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nate and Sully respectively is still on course to open in theaters next year on February 18th. One of Holland’s biggest projects outside of playing the MCU’s Spider-Man has many excited to see how he’ll perform in what has been described as a very physically demanding role. For all the latest developments on that front, see here.