Original Resident Evil 4 Director Has No Issue With Capcom Doing A Remake

Resident Evil 4 is looking increasingly likely to be next in line for the remake treatment. Earlier this year, WGTC learned that Capcom was actively exploring a new and improved version of the series’ landmark fourth entry – reports that have since been corroborated by VGC – which claims that this particular reimagining will be handled by the Osaka-based M-Two. If that name looks familiar, it’s undoubtedly due to the studio’s involvement with this year’s Resident Evil 3, likely as a primer, of sorts, to familiarize itself with Capcom’s RE Engine before flying solo for Resident Evil 4.

This all remains firmly in the realms of speculation, of course, and even if Leon S. Kennedy’s acclaimed quest to rescue Ashley Graham from the sinister Los Illuminados cult truly is on course to be rebuilt, fans are unlikely to get a glimpse of the project anytime soon, with even conservative estimates pinning its release to 2022 at the earliest.

While we eagerly await any further developments on that front, however, IGN has recently had the chance to sit down with industry icon and creator of Resident Evil himself, Shinji Mikami. Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t not long before the topic in question came up in conversation, and Mikami, when prompted to share his opinion on the subject, responded with:

“I saw a video of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and I thought it was very good. I think they’re going to continue to remake these games since they’re selling well.”

When asked specifically how he feels about a potential Resident Evil 4 remake, Mikami tells the site that “as long as it turns out good I have no issues with it.” Capcom clearly has Mikami’s seal of approval, then, but what about you? Are you eager to see what becomes of future Resident Evil revisits? Or is this year’s installment where the developer should draw the line in favor of pushing the series’ narrative forward? Let us know in the comments below!