Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly Now In Full Production, Releases In 2022

Capcom has found a lot of success with their Resident Evil remakes. These began with the critically acclaimed port of the original Resident Evil on GameCube back in 2002, which was re-released in high definition on modern systems in 2015. But the hype really started with 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake. This was a home run in every sense of the word, going on to win multiple game of the year awards. Now, the Resident Evil 3 remake is out and while it hasn’t received quite the same amount of love, it’s still a big hit.

So, what’s next for the series? Well, there are rumors building about Resident Evil 8, which looks to be a major departure for the franchise. But given that they’ve remade Resident Evil 3, many are looking to Resident Evil 4 for the next game to get the treatment.

In fact, We Got This Covered told you last week that Capcom was indeed working on a Resident Evil 4 remake and now, VGC has some information that backs up our scoop. They’re saying that dev studio M-Two, who co-developed Resident Evil 3, are currently working on Resident Evil 4 and apparently, the project is now in full production and even has the blessing of original creator Shinji Mikami, who’s working on the game as a consultant.

The thing is, Resident Evil 2 and 3 with their pre-rendered backgrounds and dated character models were in obvious need of updating. But Resident Evil 4, despite being released just five years later than Resident Evil 3, is a considerably more modern game.

On top of that, it’s been ported to every system under the sun, still looks decent and remains very playable. Perhaps 2000’s Resident Evil CODE: Veronica would be a better candidate for a full remake, though it’s debatable how modern audiences would react to Alfred Ashford’s…peculiarities.