Pinhead And The Chatterer Join In Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight is quickly becoming the Super Smash Bros of the horror world. Since its release in 2017, this asymmetrical multiplayer horror game has quickly grown its roster of killers and now contains everyone from Michael Myers to Pyramid Head. And, now the new DLC brings another horror icon to the game in the form of the monstrous Pinhead.

Pinhead is the iconic character from the Hellraiser franchise of horror movies inspired by Clive Barker’s novel The Hellbound Heart. First released in 1987, the series has become massive, with 9 film sequels, comics, and further novels. The film focuses on a mysterious puzzle box called the Lament Configuration.

When this box is opened, it creates a gateway to the world of the Cenobites. Cenobites are horrific creatures that harvest human souls and torture them in sadistic experiments. These experiments only exist to please the Cenobite’s love for experimental sadomasochism, something they perform on themselves and others with unbridled glee. Pinhead is the main icon of the series due to his distinctive pin-covered face. However, one of the alternative costumes available allows you to turn Pinhead into The Chatterer, another fan-favorite Cenobite who is often seen as Pinhead’s muscle and features a horrifically stretched out mouth.

Information about the character says that Pinhead will be a summoning killer. He will use his iconic hook and chain to attack and bind the survivors, slowing them and leaving them vulnerable. The Lament Configuration will also be a mechanic in the game. When it spawns, the survivors will have to race to find it before it summons chains to attack them. Once a survivor has picked up the box, their senses will be dulled as they attempt to solve it. If they succeed, they will be able to stop the onslaught of chains. However, while solving the puzzle, the player in control of Pinhead will be able to see you from a distance, leaving you highly vulnerable. Also, if Pinhead acquires the Lament Configuration, all the survivors are instantly bound by chains and give away their location.

CHAPTER XXI: Hellraiser will be released on 7 September 2021. Dead By Daylight is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and the Nintendo Switch.

To celebrate the release of the new DLC pack, the game will have a 50% discount on Steam until September 20th, making this the perfect time to dive into the horror.