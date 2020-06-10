Amazon Leaks 118 PlayStation 5 Game And Accessory Listings

Sony has remained fairly silent in the build up to their holiday launch of the PlayStation 5, and plenty of longtime fans are feeling frustrated and impatient with only a handful of months left before they’ll be dishing out money for the new console. The company seems eager to finally answer some questions though in its PS5 reveal event tomorrow where they’ve promised to showcase a portion of what gamers can expect to be playing at the end of the year and beyond.

Now, placeholders on Amazon UK have hinted at well over 100 games and accessories expected to be announced in the reveal stream. While no game titles are available, the listings are attached to big developers and publishers like Rockstar Games, Ubisoft, Konami, Bethesda and many more. There’s no way to know yet whether all of these listings will see announcements tomorrow or if some of them are just preparatory, but we’ll certainly know the answer within the next 24 hours.

We’ve already seen tons of leaks that seem to indicate that there’s a lot to look forward to, including a recent one from prominent YouTuber Maxamillian Dood, which claims that we could see the likes of a Silent Hill reboot, a new Ratchet and Clank, Gran Turismo 7, and other awesome launch titles later this year. Of course, there’s no confirmation that the various rumors floating around hold any truth, but it’s safe to say that Sony will be showing dozens of games for their upcoming hardware at tomorrow’s event. Whether we’ll see the actual hardware itself is unknown, however, but it’s safe to say it won’t be long before we do.

You can catch the PlayStation 5 reveal stream on YouTube, Twitch, or on the official PlayStation website tomorrow at 4pmEST.