PS5 Launch Lineup Rumored To Feature Silent Hill, Resistance, GT7 And More

Sony has been largely silent since they first announced they were hard at work on the PlayStation 5. Sure, we’ve seen the new DualSense controller, Mark Cerny publicly gave developers some insight into the technical side of things, and we got a completely unsurprising logo reveal a while back. Still, gamers are dying to hear what Sony’s plans are for the new hardware and what games they can expect to get their hands on when it launches this holiday season.

It’s unknown when the company will finally come clean on all that, but according to one prominent YouTuber, we can expect one hell of a launch lineup. Fighting game enthusiast and commentator Maxamillian Dood claims that the holiday releases will be “pretty f*cking big” and will include some exciting sequels, reboots, and remasters that should appeal to a wide variety of players.

The full list of rumored launch games is as follows:

Bloodborne remaster

Demon’s Souls remake

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Ratchet and Clank sequel

Resistance remaster

Silent Hill reboot

SOCOM reboot

If it all sounds too good to be true, it may be. While Maxamillian Dood isn’t just some random Twitter or Reddit poster and may be privy to some information, it seems unlikely that he’d have access to such a large list of important intel before it became public. It’s more likely that he’s in contact with others who may have heard things, resulting in him compiling all of the rumors from those sources. As such, for now, as exciting as it may sound, it’s best to take this list with a grain of salt until we know more.

You won’t have to wait long to hear more, either. We’re sure to learn plenty about what to expect from the PlayStation 5‘s launch lineup and beyond during Sony’s big reveal on June 11th. No one knows for sure if we’ll see the console itself or just tons of games, but stay tuned for more.