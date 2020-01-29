You Can Now Play As The Witcher’s Geralt In Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 fans are once again lending their talents to all sorts of weird and wonderful fan-made content.

Capcom’s reimagined survival horror has established itself as something of a favourite among the modding community since release last year and its popularity shows no signs of abating, either. More often than not, Umbrella’s big bad bioweapon Mr. X is the subject of said unofficial changes, though this time, it’s Leon S. Kennedy’s turn to be transformed beyond recognition. The rookie cop, who finds himself unknowingly at the epicentre of Raccoon City’s zombie outbreak in the remade sequel, has been forcibly sent on vacation and replaced instead with a certain monster hunter.

We’re referring to Geralt of Rivia, of course, and thanks to modder Fluffyquack’s latest creation, the Witcher is now playable in Resident Evil 2. Check out the White Wolf in all his glory in-game via the gallery below:

New Resident Evil 2 Remake Mod Adds The Witcher's Geralt Of Rivia 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the recreation of Geralt’s chiseled features are on point, it’s worth noting that the mod doesn’t currently include facial animations. Those could come in a future update, according to a brief FAQ over on Nexus Mods, but for now, you’ll just have to make do with an expressionless Geralt with Leon’s voice box still attached. And before you ask, no, those impressive swords are purely decorative.

You can download the mod for yourselves (it requires a PC copy of Resident Evil 2) by hitting the link below or, if you’d rather, head over here for a different but equally impressive Witcher-themed addition. Earlier this week, Fluffyquack also made Cintran princess Ciri a playable character by replacing Claire Redfield with her model from CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3. Now all that’s needed is an Eredin reskin for Mr. X and we’re golden.

Resident Evil 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A sequel, Resident Evil 3, is due out April 3rd for the same platforms. See here for the latest trailer.