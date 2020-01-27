New Resident Evil 2 Mod Swaps Claire For The Witcher 3’s Ciri

This one took a little longer than expected.

With Resident Evil 2 being one of (if not the) the most modded gamed of the current generation and The Witcher being, well, something of a phenomenon thanks to Netflix’s hit new show, it was only a matter of time until the two were unofficially married. Thanks to the efforts of one Hack Ferrari over on YouTube, the modder has revealed their own addition to Capcom’s beloved remake in the form of a new change of clothes (and skin) for Claire Redfield.

Rather than use Freya Allan’s likeness from the aforementioned live-action series, however, Hack Ferrari has opted to use CD Projekt’s version of Geralt’s ward from The Witcher 3. Check out the surprisingly high-quality mod for yourselves via the gallery below:

Sadly, the sword slung over Ciri’s back is purely cosmetic in this particular mod, though you can still have a good laugh with yourself as the fantasy character by mowing down waves of the walking dead with automatic weapons. Not at all thematically accurate, of course, but perfectly befitting of the Cintran princess’ badass nature, at the very least.

Of course, Ciri is the latest in a long line of fan-made mods for Resident Evil 2, with the likes of Jason Voorhees, Thomas the Tank Engine and even Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas‘ Big Smoke having previously appeared as alternate skins for Mr X, with many more undoubtedly still to come, were it not for a certain sequel on the horizon. Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and marks the return of iconic villain Nemesis. Just like his genetically inferior predecessor, fans can expect a near-endless number of mods for the bioweapon to start doing the rounds shortly after launch.

As for The Witcher franchise, fans may be waiting a while for a follow-up to The Witcher 3, as CD Projekt recently confirmed that no new entries are currently in development.