CD Projekt RED Says No New Witcher Games Are In Development

Among the many high-profile casualties crashing out of 2020’s initial triple-A games lineup is Cyberpunk 2077. The dystopian first-person RPG, which draws heavy inspiration from landmark films such as Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner (as well as Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop game of the same name), was confirmed last week to have slipped from its original April 16th launch window to September, dealing a heavy blow to many fans hoping to get their hands on CD Projekt RED’s first title since 2015’s The Witcher 3.

Speaking of which, it appears too, that the developer currently has no plans to revisit the Continent or, by extension, Geralt of Rivia’s monster-hunting adventures, anytime soon. As part of a recent Q&A conference call with investors following news of Cyberpunk 2077‘s delay, Senior VP of business Michal Nowakowski was asked directly whether the studio had any further unannounced titles in development.

Nowakowski responded by reiterating that besides Cyberpunk 2077 and its previously revealed standalone multiplayer title set in the same universe, no other triple-A projects are in active development. Reading between the lines, then, it appears as if the Polish studio, at this time, is majorly preoccupied with seeing this year’s release through the door. As for what project it plans to shift focus to once Cyberpunk finally arrives is anyone’s guess, of course, though there’s a high chance of it being Witcher related in some form or fashion.

It recently emerged that CD Projekt and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski, following a messy legal dispute, had finally reached a new agreement that would allow the former to continue making games based on the fantasy series in the future. If that doesn’t scream The Witcher 4 or something similar, we don’t know what does.

For now, though, fans will just have to get their fix of The Witcher via yet another repeat viewing of Netflix’s hit show.