Players Have Reported Two Different 'Wordle' Answers... AGAIN

Warning: This article will have spoilers for today’s Wordle

Wordle is already a challenge for those who played the popular word puzzle game. And while people try to solve it on their own, there are some who like to look for help whether it is online or by talking to people they know who may have already solved it. But today is different as players have reported that there are two different answers to the latest Wordle puzzle.

Spoiler ahead.

Over on Twitter, players are busy sharing their experience solving today’s Wordle puzzle, with some saying that the game was better before the New York Times bought it from its creator.

My husband and I got two different Wordle answers and um — Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) May 9, 2022

@nytimes , You messed up today's #Wordle again. Two different browsers having two different words. #Wordle324

It was much better before you bought it! — YesDee (Dilip) (@YesDee_Dilip) May 9, 2022

Same household but two different wordles today …weird



@NYTGames I don’t want to spoil anyones fun BUT can [email protected] why Wordle has TWO different answers today? Are you playing us? — Mathew Keech (@mat_keech) May 8, 2022

Wordle has swiftly become a tradition of sorts in households. So, imagine the surprise when two people in a house, trying to solve the same puzzle, found themselves staring at completely different answers?

Husband & I have just done wordle (cos that’s how we roll every midnight), but we have two different words?! I thought mine was because I was a woman?! What’s going on @nytimes #Wordle324 #Wordle @cdrrogers — Kate Rogers (@kela_24) May 8, 2022

Two different wordle answers in the house this morning – one done 12.15am the other at 8.15am. The latter is very topical for the US right now. #wordle — Conor King (@conoranalysis) May 8, 2022

This isn’t the only reason why players are outraged as this isn’t the first time that Wordle had two different answers. The other reason why players are mad is what the other answer was. Let’s just say it ties into ongoing political protests happening in the USA and Wordle players aren’t exactly happy with its inclusion as the answer.

The New York Times released a statement about this situation, directing players to refresh their browser and assured that Wordle remains separate from the news.

Some of you may have a different Wordle answer than the official answer. Please refresh your browser to receive the correct answer word. For more information, please read our editor’s note. https://t.co/3dY5nRu7yu — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 9, 2022

“Today, for example, some users may see an outdated answer that seems closely connected to a major recent news event. This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year. At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news.”

Wordle is a popular word game created by Josh Wardle in 2021 and is now owned by The New York Times. The goal of a player in the game is to guess the five-letter word in under six turns while it gives clues to whether you got the letter right or wrong. Wordle‘s tasted a major rise in popularity in early 2022 and has spawned multiple clone games and alternatives similar to the original word puzzle game.