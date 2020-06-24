After many, many months of waiting in anticipation, Sony finally revealed some PlayStation 5 news earlier this month to great consumer applause. With 26 gorgeous new games to look forward to, including such major titles as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil 8 and Horizon Forbidden West, there was certainly no shortage of exceptionally exciting content on display. Sony also hyped fans up even further by fully revealing the PlayStation 5 hardware, and it quickly became a divisive topic due to its highly unusual aesthetics. However, that’s only made it an even bigger subject among passionate gamers, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping most of the community from being incredibly excited for Sony’s next-gen offering.

One major point being discussed is how large the PS5 appears to be, with comparisons indicating it’s almost certainly larger than any other gaming console ever released. This is mostly due to Sony’s insistence on ensuring the hardware contains some of the best cooling options available, which is a good sign considering how loud and oftentimes distracting the fans were on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Now, a photo has surfaced online that shows three workers in a factory, one of which is holding what appears to be the PlayStation 5. From the looks of it, the console is as large as the torso of the man who’s got it in his hands, which would make it quite a beefy piece of hardware. Without any concrete sense of scale, no one knows for sure its actual size, of course, but hopefully its large form factor will pay off with the aforementioned better cooling and make it worth the extra space it’s going to take up.

The PlayStation 5 Looks Massive In This Alleged Live Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Either way, the PlayStation 5 is shaping up to be one hell of a console full of extraordinary games when it launches this holiday season. Sadly, there’s no official information on an exact launch date, pre-order availability, or even price as of yet. But stay tuned for more on all of those fronts in the coming weeks as Sony reveals additional details.