2 Free PS4 Games Now Available For PS Plus Members

September’s here and that means that Sony’s latest batch of free game for all PlayStation Plus subscribers is now available.

That also means, of course, that if you missed out on last month’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (still a ridiculous name) and Fall Guys, you’ll once again have to pay full price – or check streaming service PlayStation Now – in order to get your hands on the pedigree first-person shooter and adorable battle royale respectively. Mediatonic’s viral hit has welcomed millions of fans into the fold since it launched in August and continues to demand a massive following on platforms such as Twitch.

As for this month’s free entertainment, the latest entry in Capcom’s storied Street Fighter series and Pubg Corp’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are here for the next 30 days or so.

As outlined previously, however, it’s worth noting that this particular iteration of Street Fighter V is the launch version, meaning you’ll only have access to the base roster of 16 characters. Individual DLC fighters can be purchased with in-game currency (Fight Money), real cash or, if you find yourself enamoured with beating other players to a pulp, can pick up the recently released Championship Edition, which includes all post-launch content released since 2016.

As for September’s second game, while it has found itself on the back foot in recent years in the face of stiff competition from Fortnite and Apex Legends, PUBG remains responsible for popularizing many of the conventions and gameplay elements found in both Epic Games and Respawn Entertainment’s take on the genre, the title still enjoys a loyal and sizable following on both Steam and console.

That’s your lot for this month, then, though if you’re also an Xbox owner, Microsoft has its own selection of free wares up for grabs as part of its Games With Gold promotion. See here for all the details.