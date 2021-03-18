PlayStation Mega March Sale Now Live, Offers Savings Of Up To 70%

March is shaping up to be one hell of a month for PlayStation owners.

Over the last few weeks, Sony has not only been giving games away for nothing – Ratchet & Clank (PS4) is free to own as part of the company’s Play At Home campaign – but making the platform’s premium PlayStation Plus subscription worth every penny. Until April rolls around (thus bringing with it a new selection), some of 2020’s best titles, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, are free to download and play for anyone with an active membership. Chuck in a dizzying number of large, store-wide sales for good measure and, well, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find something on the cheap or requiring little upfront investment.

That’s definitely true for this week’s newly-commenced Mega March sale, which offers discounts of up to 70% on everything ranging from AAA blockbusters to lesser-known indie titles. There are certainly far too many items on digital shelves to list here (the link below will take you straight to the appropriate page), but we’ve put together some of the highlights, and their current prices, for your viewing pleasure below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4) – $19.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4/PS5) – $38.99

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition (PS4/PS5) – $17.99

Empire of Sin (PS4) – $27.99

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4) – $11.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition (PS4/PS5) – $49.99

Inside (PS4) – $4.99

In addition to those, several DLC season passes for the likes of Fallout 76 and Borderlands 3 can be grabbed for a fraction of their usual asking prices. While PlayStation Plus isn’t required to take advantage of Mega March, it’s worth noting that folks who do have it can enjoy an additional 5% off selected games, so we’d suggest taking a browse for yourself at the earliest opportunity.

As always, let us know which – if any – of the above you’ve already purchased (or intend to) in the comments down below! And for all the latest details concerning ongoing or upcoming PlayStation promotions, see here.