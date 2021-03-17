Sony Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games, No PS Plus Required

Sony has revealed its plans to bring back a popular campaign that’ll encourage folks to stay at home during the ongoing pandemic.

With many regions around the globe still under lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, tons of idle hands are in need of being kept busy and unfortunately, not everyone is able to have avoided the financial issues caused by the pandemic. That being the case, then, giveaways and promotions have been plentiful when it comes to the major video game companies and Sony is no different.

Last month, the industry juggernaut revealed that it’d be bringing back its Play At Home Promotion for 2021 and now, they’ve unveiled full details on what they have planned. As you’ve surely heard already, things kicked off earlier this month with Ratchet & Clank being made available for free download, and you can still grab it if you haven’t done so already right up until March 31st, 2021 at 8pm PDT / April 1st at 4am BST / 5am CEST. But wait, there’s more.

Beginning on March 25th, an additional 9 PlayStation titles will be given away for free, and they are as follows: Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast. These will all be yours to grab without paying a single penny as of March 25th at 8:00pm PT / March 26th 03:00 GMT / 04:00 CET to April 22nd 8:00pm PT / April 23rd 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST. But wait, there’s still more.

Last but not least, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will also be free between April 19th 8:00pm PT / April 20th 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST and May 14th 8:00pm Pacific Time / May 15th 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST. That’s a grand total of 10 – 11 if you haven’t grabbed Ratchet & Clank yet – games waiting for you.

Sure, you may already own a number of these, but it’s still an incredibly kind gesture on Sony’s part and will ensure that folks have tons to dig into on their PlayStations over the coming weeks and months.