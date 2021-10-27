PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2021 May’ve Leaked

PlayStation Plus subscribers have new games to look forward to playing for free next month, and we’re getting an early peek at just what those titles are thanks to a reported leak of the November 2021 lineup, as has happened before for the October and September titles.

As Twitter user Dealabs reports (H/T, ComicBook), the alleged leaks are The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PlayStation VR, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for PS5 and PS4, and Knockout City for PS4 and PS5.

🔥

On a encore eu accès en avance à la liste des jeux PlayStation Plus offerts en Novembre !

Y'en a qui préfèrent garder la surprise, donc cette fois-ci on vous en révèle 4 sur 6… 🙊

➡ https://t.co/TEm4W95EWj ⬅ #bonplan pic.twitter.com/zMRQDKp1pH — Dealabs.com (@Dealabs) October 27, 2021

It’s important to note that this leak is far from confirmed, so you should take it with a grain of salt, but given the fact that past PlayStation Plus free game leaks have proved accurate in the past, there’s a good chance this latest development will also ring true.

As with those previous leaks, the information comes from Dealabls user billbil-kun. Some regions may also receive The Sexy Brutale in addition or as a replacement for Kindgoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, according to the leak. These titles are all in addition to previously announce PSVR titles coming to PlayStation Plus. Whether the leak proves accurate or not, we’ll find out when the official announcement comes soon and the games become available on Nov. 2.

October 2021’s PlayStation Plus free lineup includes Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, which are all still available and will remain so for subscribers to claim through Nov. 1.

What games would you love to see to claim for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers?