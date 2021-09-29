PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed

PlayStation Plus subscribers looking to get their gaming on next month can finally find solace in the latest lineup of free games available to them, as PlayStation has officially revealed the October 2021 titles previously leaked for the service, ComicBook reports.

Hell Let Loose for the PS5 and the PS4 versions of Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 will become available for members of PS Plus, a paid PlayStation Network subscription service that provides gamers with access to premium features such as monthly game releases at no extra cost, beginning October 5th through November 1st. Check out Sony’s announcement below:

As per usual, there are certain caveats to being able to access the titles. For instance, the ability to claim them is only available to Plus subscribers and only during the limited-time window. If you claim a title then cancel your subscription, access to that game also goes away, unless you renew your subscription once again before the availability window ends. In addition, while you can play the PS4 titles on a PS5, you won’t be able to play PS5 titles on a PS4, so there is a hardware limitation if you don’t have the latest generation console.

September’s PlayStation Plus lineup, which includes Overcooked: All You Can Eat for PS5 and Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4, is available now through October 4th.