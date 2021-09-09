PlayStation Plus Members Get A Bonus Freebie This Month

The slate of free games for September on PlayStation Plus includes Overcooked: All You Can Eat, Hitman II, and Predator: Hunting Grounds and is now available on the platform, but Hitman developer IO Interactive has chosen to sweeten the deal by allowing gamers to enjoy the second chapter of Agent 47’s comeback directly via its sequel. Perks and benefits included, at no extra charge.



IO Interactive shared the news on Twitter, likely in hopes that players who download the free Hitman II will be inspired enough after playing through it to fork out the cash for the third game. It’s by no means a massive addition to the baseline offering of free PlayStation Plus content for September, but it serves to make an otherwise middling slate of free games that much more enticing.

Attention PS Plus users, here's a quick guide on how to play HITMAN 2 through HITMAN 3 with all its benefits:



✅ Claim HITMAN 2 via PS Plus.



✅ Download HITMAN 3 Free Starter Pack.



✅ Download HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard.



✅ Play HITMAN 2 through HITMAN 3. pic.twitter.com/VtQMXLJtic — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) September 7, 2021

The free upgrade isn’t just a new hub from which to play Hitman II, either. It allows players to access many of the sequel’s new features in the second game’s levels, including enhanced graphics, improved AI, and a suite of new abilities for Agent 47 like hiding in foliage or grass and snapping pictures. Additionally, players will be able to carry their progress across all three games and their respective DLC, from Hitman III’s menu, making it the obvious choice for anyone looking to play beyond just the second game.

If you’re not currently signed up for PlayStation Plus, it’s $60 for a one-year subscription, which comes out to $5 each month. The service offers players the ability to play games online with their friends, as well as a slate of three free games every month from the PS4 and PS5 libraries.