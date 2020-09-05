New PlayStation Sale Slashes Prices On Hundreds Of Big PS4 Games

If you’re on the lookout for some insanely cheap deals, you can’t go wrong with the PlayStation Store sales that have been dropping recently. In fact, right now, there’s not just one sale to get your teeth into, but a duo of gigantic promotions that are offering hefty discounts on hundreds of really popular PS4 titles.

Indeed, not only are there currently 10 AAA PS4 games on sale for $5 or less, but there’s also another round of reductions boasting huge savings on tons of top-tier gaming experiences. From Red Dead Redemption 2, Days Gone and Borderlands 3, to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding and Detroit: Become Human, there’s bound to be a title in the mix that’ll likely pique your interest.

Be mindful, however, that Sony’s latest sales will end on September 17th, so if you’ve got your eye on one of the many great games on this list, you’ll have to pull the trigger pretty sharpish. Without further ado, though, here’s a selection of some of the most eye-catching offerings:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – $13.99

Battlefield V – $14.79

Bloodborne – $12.99

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition – $49.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $38.99

Days Gone – $19.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $7.99

Death Stranding – $29.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49

Detroit: Become Human – $9.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $14.99

Far Cry 4 – $6.59

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Far Cry Primal – $9.89

God of War – $14.99

Gran Turismo Sport – $12.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $14.99

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition – $11.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $12.99

Infamous Second Son – $9.99

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – $7.94

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps – $12.49

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The Heist – $4.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Silver Lining – $4.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Turf Wars – $4.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $9.99

Nioh – $9.99

The Order: 1886 – $4.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $27.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $3.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $14.99

As you can see, the quality on show is impressive. Not only is there an eclectic breadth of genres on offer here, but the lofty savings will surely help put a smile on all you savvy, budget-minded gamers out there.

Of course, if you’re after any recommendations, you can’t go wrong with Star Wars Battlefront II for less than the price of a cup of joe. Boasting a fully-fleshed out campaign and an extensive online multiplayer suite, DICE’s sci-fi first-person shooter is an absolute steal at that price. Plus, you can even play as Baby Yoda in the game now, which is pretty damn awesome, right?

But tell us, do any of the titles on this list intrigue you? Or will you be giving these deals a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.