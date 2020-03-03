Star Wars Battlefront II Now Lets You Play As, And Kill, Baby Yoda

Star Wars Battlefront II players now have access to a new playable hero, though this latest addition to the roster is far from official.

As something of an internet celebrity thanks to his starring role in Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, it was only a matter of time before fans and hobbyist game developers started adding Baby Yoda to all corners of the franchise, regardless of whether the House of Mickey Mouse willed it or not. In the case of this specific mod and what it inadvertently lets you do, we wouldn’t be surprised to see creator Nanobuds served with a cease and desist by Disney if or when it becomes aware of its existence. And if not by the entertainment giant, then fans themselves because, after all, what kind of monster wants to kill the cutest creature to have ever graced that Galaxy Far, Far Away?

Of course, this being the work of an individual and not Battlefront II developer DICE, Nanobuds has been limited in what they’ve been able to do with the mod.

Rather than a wholly bespoke playable character, this iteration of the 50-year-old child has been inserted as a reskin of lovable droid BB-8 but is otherwise fully functional. As is usually the case with visual alterations of this ilk, only PC versions of the multiplayer shooter can be altered to introduce the files needed to make Baby Yoda playable and it goes without saying that you use the mod at your own risk. Nanobuds believes that users should be safe to take their creation online, though can’t guarantee that EA won’t take action.

Those looking to spice up their Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay experience can head straight over to Nexus Mods by hitting the link below. Alternatively, if you’re in the market for something a little more substantial, DICE recently released an impressive-sized update to the title to commemorate last year’s release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. See here for all the details.