PlayStation Store Summer Sale Now Live With Up To 60% Off Tons Of Games

One of PlayStation‘s biggest sales of the year has finally kicked off in both North America and Europe, bringing with it monster savings on a ton of big-name titles. The occasion, taking place between now and mid-August, aims to celebrate the northern hemisphere’s warmest months by offering up more budget-priced digital entertainment than one human can possibly consume in a reasonable amount of time, though that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on multiple sales that take your fancy for the inevitable drought to follow in the build-up to next-gen.

It’s worth noting, of course, that many of the triple-A games getting a price cut are of the third-party kind, meaning if you own multiple platforms – and especially if you have access to Steam – there’s likely going to be considerable overlap between this particular sale and those hosted by other companies. Where the real value lies, then, is in the Sony exclusives not available anywhere else, and, thankfully, there’s plenty of those to go around.

While far from an exhaustive list, you can check out some of the top picks down below.

Control

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

Kingdom Hearts 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game Of The Year Edition

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience

Persona 5

Tetris Effect

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Vampyr

Yakuza Kiwami

Judgment

Gran Turismo Sport

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

At less than $20, we can’t recommend enough that you splurge on Insomniac’s acclaimed Spider-Man PS4 and especially so, now, following the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PlayStation 5 later this year. Similarly, at just under $27, Days Gone, while certainly not in the same tier of excellence as God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn, is well worth the asking price, especially if you’re in the mood to explore a post-apocalyptic open world filled to bursting with zombies. And speaking of the undead, Capcom’s recently released Resident Evil 3 remake is also 40% off at $35.99.

You’ve got until the sale’s cutoff at midnight (PST and BST) on August 19th to take advantage of the temporary discounts and, as always, be sure to let us know what your checkout ultimately ends up consisting of in the usual place below!