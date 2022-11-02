PlayStation VR2 pre-order and pricing details

Sony announced that their follow-up to the PlayStation 4’s PlayStation VR, will be getting a successor, PlayStation VR2. The PlayStation VR2 is an upgrade of the previous version, as PlayStation is launching its next generation of virtual reality hardware. PlayStation VR2 will undoubtedly also be offering many exclusives while it is out, with Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, currently in production from Firesprite and Guerilla Games.

With that being said, Sony had been quiet regarding when we might be able to pre-order their new VR unit, but that changed today, announcing on their blog that the system would be launching on Feb. 22, 2023. So let’s take a look at all the information you will want to know about the VR unit, including when you can pre-order it, and how much it will set you back.

How much is PlayStation VR2 and when can you pre-order it?

PlayStation VR2 launches February 22, 2023, with pre-orders starting November 15.



Details at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/K5h5YjRlxj pic.twitter.com/e97fVvHvZx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 2, 2022

Sony has announced that you can pre-order the new PlayStation VR2 on Nov. 15, 2022. The basic bundle includes a headset, two PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. Not included is a PlayStation 5, which you will need if you want to use PlayStation VR2. The basic PlayStation VR2 bundle costs $549.99 in the United States, while it costs €599.99GPB, £529.99EUR, and JP¥74,980, in pounds, euros, and yen respectively.

To pre-order it, players in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg will only be able to do so by visiting their PlayStation online store here. You can also pre-register to pre-order by going here. It is worth noting that in other countries where there is no online store, the VR units will be able to purchase in retail stores, but you will have to check in with them to find out which stores are getting pre-order stock. The PlayStation 5 will set you back $499.99, so you will be dropping more than $1000 if you wish to experience PlayStation VR2 come February if you do not already own a PlayStation 5. There is also a bundle that will come with Horizon Call of the Mountain, suggesting that the game will either be released at launch or close to launch.

Sony does claim that they will have around 20 PlayStation VR games to support the VR unit at launch, so there will be some games to play. Boasting better tracking and better visual fidelity, the next generation in Sony’s VR seems like it is going to be a big step up. So if you do want one make sure you pre-order for its release on Feb. 22, 2023.