Pokémon fans looking to transform their smartphones into a bonafide Pokédex will soon have their dreams realized, thanks to some newly-announced merch.

Well sort of, at least. As confirmed recently by Bandai’s toy-making division, the company will open pre-orders later this week for a special phone case that mimics the TV series’ handheld Pokémon encyclopedia. The reveal comes following a near-endless number of knock-offs over the years not commissioned by The Pokémon Company but this one boasts an official seal of approval. Before we get into the important details – like how you can go about securing this awesome memorabilia and phone compatibility – check out official screenshots of the product below.

Pokémon Fans Can Now Transform Their Smartphones Into A Pokédex 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Modeled directly after the original Pokédex as used by Ash Ketchum in the anime series, this real-world interpretation is moulded from plastic and features a hinged door as well as (non-functioning, sadly) buttons on its inner side. As of writing, the case only appears to be compatible with Apple’s iPhone or, more specifically, the 6, 8, 7 and X models. This year’s newly-announced iPhone 11 won’t be accounted for.

As far as functionality is concerned, a number of strange (though likely necessary) design choices make day-to-day use of the protective case impractical. Both the microphone and camera/flashlight will be at least somewhat partially covered, so you’ll likely want to have a back-up case at hand if you plan to venture outside with your phone’s new look. That is, of course, if you manage to get hold of one in the first place.

So far, Bandai has only confirmed a Japanese release for the case, so those looking to secure their own ahead of its release in March next year will currently have no choice but to utilize the services of an import website. Expect to pay in the region of $69.99 if you’re interested.

Should Bandai announce an official Western release we’ll be sure to let you know, Pokémon fans. Stay tuned.