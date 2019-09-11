Pokémon Go‘s biggest event yet is currently in full swing. The mobile game’s three-week-long Ultra Bonus extravaganza has been inundating Trainers with a raft of benefits including XP boosts and increased Shiny rates over the last fortnight, but the best is still yet to come. The very first Generation 5 Pokémon are due to arrive in-game beginning next week as a means of rounding out the third and final week of Niantic’s celebrations.

Before you start hoarding Poké Balls and berries in anticipation of having 100+ new critters to catch, however, do note that the developer intends for this to a batched release similar to previous Pokédex updates. In essence, that means there could still be months to wait until your favourite Unova Pokémon start showing up, though if previous data mining efforts are accurate, we already know the entire initial line-up.

What’s more, Niantic has refueled its hype machine and has started teasing the update’s imminent arrival on social media. Check out the teaser image below:

Pokémon Go Releases New Gen 5 Teaser Ahead Of Unova Week 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The ‘Mon hiding behind that silhouette is Gen 5 grass starter Snivy which, if nothing else, basically confirms the serpent and its evolutions for Ultra Bonus’ final week. That being the case, it’s safe to assume that both Oshawott and Tepig (water and fire starters respectively) will make the cut, too, and will probably follow Snivy as the next subjects in Niantic’s teaser-filled countdown to next week.

We’ll be on the lookout for an announcement regarding Gen 5’s release over the coming days and in the meantime, Trainers have plenty to be getting on with in Pokémon Go. Ultra Bonus Week 2 marks the return of Deoxys to five-star raid battles, as well as a lifting of restrictions on regional exclusives such as Mr. Mime and Farfetch’d. See here for all the details.