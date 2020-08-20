Ubisoft has yet again proven to be the worst video game developer when it comes to keeping secrets.

The company’s Prince of Persia franchise, one of its most lucrative, yet underused, IPs over the last few years, appears to be getting some much-needed love and attention in the form of a remake. That’s according to new retail listings spotted on Guatemalan retail website MAX, at least, which has the unannounced title down for a November release on PlayStation 4 and PC.

You can check out screenshots of the product pages in question via the gallery below, courtesy of Ken Xyro over on Twitter.

Prince Of Persia Remake Reportedly Leaked By Retailer

Now, assuming all of the above to be true – and it’s certainly looking to be the case, as well-respected games journalist Jason Schreier has already backed the rumor – just what, exactly, does a Prince of Persia remake entail? Without the presence of any subtitle (e.g. Sands of Time), it’s incredibly difficult, without more information, to nail down which entry in the beloved action-adventure series is intended to receive a modernization.

That being the case, possibilities range from the original 2D sidescroller released way back in 1989 (not developed by Ubisoft) to more recent installments such as 2008’s cel-shaded soft reboot. Given the reputation held by 2003’s aforementioned Sands of Time as genre-defining, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see this be the option Ubisoft ultimately decides to go with, though again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

At the very least, it’s more likely than not that this particular leak is true, and not just due to Schreier’s comments. Following some digging, Reddit user Donato_Andrea notes that MAX is seemingly an official distributor of Nintendo products in its native country, making it unlikely that the site would falsely advertise a product for the Switch.

Sadly, that’s your lot for now, though while we await official word from Ubisoft, be sure to let us know which Prince of Persia title you’d most like to see remade in the comments below!