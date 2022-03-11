Princess Peach will have her own Lego set

Mushroom Kingdom’s Princess Peach will soon have her own Lego expansion set added to the Super Mario Universe collection.

Lego and Nintendo both made the announcement as part of their MAR10 Day celebration, stating that the Princess Peach expansion will feature new interactive sets that will be able to connect with the existing Super Mario and Luigi collection.

Fun-packed new #LEGOSuperMario Expansion Sets and characters are coming later this year, including the fabulous new LEGO Peach! #Mar10Day



Learn more: https://t.co/1wWDk8u6DE pic.twitter.com/aajMpVD0nJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2022

Just like the previous Super Mario figures, the new Princess Peach figure will feature a color sensor, an LCD screen to display various reactions to movement, and a speaker that will play sound effects, voices, and music from the video games.

The Princess Peach expansion will include 6 new sets, including her own starter course and the iconic Princess Peach castle from Super Mario 64 which will have a total of 1216 pieces.

The Lego Company has updated their LEGO® Super Mario™ store page featuring the new products and their prices. They are listed as follows:

The Super Mario collection was first introduced in 2020, as part of a collaboration between Lego and Nintendo for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. In 2021, The Luigi Expansion was released.

The Princess Peach expansion will be released on Aug. 1 2022 in both Lego retail and online stores.