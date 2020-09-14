PS5 Box Contents Allegedly Leak Online

With the release of next-gen consoles inching closer and closer, details about Sony and Microsoft’s brand new hardware revisions are finally starting to come to light.

Indeed, while both of them have been locked in a stalemate of price-war chicken, the Redmond-based company has finally broken the silence by officially announcing the pricing and release date for its upcoming Series X and Series S eighth-gen offerings. Not only is Microsoft’s next wave of consoles looking powerful in the specs department, but many are impressed by the small size, eye-catching design and low price tag of the cheaper Series S model. Clearly, the value on offer is impossible to deny.

Long story short, the ball is very much in Sony’s court now, and all eyes are on the Japanese giant to deliver a competitive price point and a definitive release date to finally go toe-to-toe with its leading competitor. And with new details seemingly dropping every other day, it now looks like we’ve been offered a glimpse inside the contents of the official PS5 box. Tantalizing, no?

The leak comes by way of a Honk Kong distributor listing – which was shared on Twitter by Niko Partners’ senior analyst Daniel Ahmad – that purportedly reveals the contents within the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition official boxing. Thankfully, aside from the different consoles included and differing model numbers, there aren’t any other differences to speak of.

See for yourself below:

Model Number: CFI-1015A (CFI-1015B for Digital Edition)

Box Contents:

PlayStation 5 Console (or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition)

Wireless controller

825GB SSD

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB cable

Instruction manual

Astro’s Playroom

As you can see, the two noteworthy inclusions are a free, pre-installed Astro’s Playroom game and an official base peripheral so that you can presumably stand the physical box up securely in the vertical position. Apart from these freebies and the console itself, there’s not much else that’s too surprising about the contents of the PS5 box. Unlike their previous home console, however, it looks like you won’t be getting a free, bundled-in mic.

Of course, the wait for the PS5‘s official pricing and release date will surely be over soon, so it’s very likely that Sony will be making the next move.